Analysts Anticipate Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.09 Million

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post $57.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.75 million to $58.73 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $49.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $237.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $241.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $270.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $286.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $20.75 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $851.38 million, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,791.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,098. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 555,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,523,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 310,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 287,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 680,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 280,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 497,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 280,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

