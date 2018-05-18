Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group (B) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Barnes Group opened at $60.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $60.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Barnes Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $496,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $109,262 and have sold 11,560 shares valued at $722,115. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.