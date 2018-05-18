Analog Devices (ADI) Stake Lowered by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $95.04 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. UBS upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In related news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $494,125.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

