Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,628 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $47.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.