American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark opened at $86.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $66,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,635.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,733.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,775 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.