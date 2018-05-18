American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Vanguard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,948. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.15.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Ingulli sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $220,443.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 981,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 175,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.