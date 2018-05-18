American International Group Inc. Sells 64,678 Shares of Altria (MO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,173,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,678 shares during the quarter. Altria makes up about 1.8% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria were worth $509,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,709,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,228,000 after buying an additional 629,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altria by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,684,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,800,000 after buying an additional 852,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altria by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after buying an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after buying an additional 1,736,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,376.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Altria has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $55.29.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Altria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.