American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.23.

Oshkosh opened at $76.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $75.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

