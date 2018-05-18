American International Group Inc. Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 405,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 62.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 31,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,743.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

