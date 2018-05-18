American International Group Inc. Has $11.82 Million Position in Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Henderson Group were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Henderson Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.10 on Friday. Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.92 million. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henderson Group PLC will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

