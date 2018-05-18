American International Group (AIG) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,749,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 155,545 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American International Group by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in American International Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 96,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group opened at $54.79 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,730.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. UBS upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.