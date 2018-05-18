American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent opened at $19.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 242,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,482.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Lau sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 262,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,520 over the last 90 days. 27.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

