American Express Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of American Express opened at $101.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. American Express has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $3,395,939.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,027 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 14,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

