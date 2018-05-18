American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,045 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,364,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group opened at $53.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $712,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

