American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wood & Company assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $260.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 42.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

