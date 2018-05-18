American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Ingevity (NGVT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,661,000 after acquiring an additional 253,722 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingevity has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $235.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

