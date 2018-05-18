American Century Companies Inc. Buys 139,012 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) by 282.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet opened at $125.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $123.59 and a one year high of $124.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.