American Campus Communities (ACC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

ACC opened at $37.21 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.19.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

