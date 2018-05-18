American Axle (AXL) Stake Boosted by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp grew its position in shares of American Axle (NYSE:AXL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in American Axle were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,336,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Axle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $16.17 on Friday. American Axle has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. American Axle’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that American Axle will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle news, Director George Thanopoulos sold 171,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $2,656,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto L. Satine sold 25,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $380,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,751 shares of company stock worth $5,138,985 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.