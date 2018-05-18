Ameren to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ameren has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $104,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,193.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Ameren by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,432,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

