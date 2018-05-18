Amber Road (AMBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amber Road earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.70982739722 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AMBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.35. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBR. ValuEngine upgraded Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Amber Road news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,831,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,800,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,101,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,107 shares of company stock worth $765,802 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

