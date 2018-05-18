Alteryx (AYX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 90,000 Shares

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,067,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 140,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,485,600.00.

Shares of Alteryx opened at $32.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -104.58 and a beta of -0.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,538,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 636,948 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 490,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 249,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

