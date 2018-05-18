AltaCorp Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Total Energy Services (TOT)

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Total Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Total Energy Services opened at C$12.81 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$11.24 and a 1-year high of C$15.47.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$180.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.80 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$36,792.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,919.64. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $144,190.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

