Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,830 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $187,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,093.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

