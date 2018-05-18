Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $386,000 in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Nutanix by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix opened at $58.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.38. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Nutanix’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Nutanix to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Kenneth W. Long III sold 32,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,739,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 185,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,458,246 shares of company stock valued at $99,766,863. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

