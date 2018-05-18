Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 26,262 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of prescription drugs targeting rare (orphan) neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), infantile spasms, and Tourette’s disorder. The company was founded by McEnany J.

