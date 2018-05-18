Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,534,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Huntsman by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,298,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after buying an additional 863,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 83,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman opened at $32.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Huntsman Corp has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

In other news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

