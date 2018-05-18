AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 8,595 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,164.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke purchased 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $44,775.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,078 shares of company stock worth $1,455,478. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEPS shares. ValuEngine lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

