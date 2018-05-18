AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 1.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.81. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. DA Davidson upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

