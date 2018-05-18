AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $511,728.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,358 shares of company stock worth $5,993,649 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

