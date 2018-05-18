Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,718,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,587,026,000 after buying an additional 71,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,213,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,757,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,722,000 after buying an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,305,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,609,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total value of $40,991.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,211 shares of company stock valued at $61,748,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet opened at $1,078.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $751.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,076.38 and a 1 year high of $1,088.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

