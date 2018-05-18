Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 553 Shares of T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,383,000 after acquiring an additional 160,107 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 269,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price opened at $120.63 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $121.65.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. T. Rowe Price’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Group upgraded T. Rowe Price from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

