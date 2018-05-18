Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric (EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $72.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

