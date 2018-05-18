Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Allstate (ALL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,950,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Allstate by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,673,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,168 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Allstate by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,047,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,963,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Allstate by 639.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 629,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,859,000 after acquiring an additional 528,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of Allstate opened at $95.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

