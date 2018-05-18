Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 861,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,097,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel sold 27,823 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,173,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $28,404,143. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

