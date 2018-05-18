Allete, Inc. (ALE) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Allete worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 545,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 420,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 399.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 378,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 176,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allete in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Allete from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 target price on Allete and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Allete in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. Allete had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allete, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

