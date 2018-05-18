Allegiant Air (ALGT) CFO Sells $725,221.14 in Stock

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Air has a 52-week low of $158.10 and a 52-week high of $159.50.
Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $425.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. Allegiant Air had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Air from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Air Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
