Allegiant Air (ALGT) CFO Sells $725,221.14 in Stock

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Air has a 52-week low of $158.10 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $425.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. Allegiant Air had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Allegiant Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Air from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

