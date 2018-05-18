Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 1.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $210,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems opened at $118.27 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $117.14 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $88,402.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,345.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $155,458.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,049.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,239 shares of company stock worth $4,696,712. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.