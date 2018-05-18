Albireo (ALBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Albireo in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Get Albireo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albireo by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albireo during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Albireo during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albireo by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.82 on Friday. Albireo has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.23. research analysts predict that Albireo will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.