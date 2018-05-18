Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,274,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,127,000 after acquiring an additional 132,390 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 851,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $664,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,675.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $486,476.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,793 shares of company stock worth $1,192,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Monotype Imaging opened at $21.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $891.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

