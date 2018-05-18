Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $2.72 Million Position in Sleep Number (SNBR)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 635.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $2,613,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,041 shares during the period.

Sleep Number opened at $29.47 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 74.14% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 5,765 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $212,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,545 shares of company stock worth $1,193,136. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

