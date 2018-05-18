Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $2.47 Million Position in BBX Capital Co. (BBX)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in BBX Capital Co. (NYSE:BBX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 1,237.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBX Capital opened at $9.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BBX Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.82.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. BBX Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $214.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.22 million. research analysts expect that BBX Capital Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. BBX Capital’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of BBX Capital in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

