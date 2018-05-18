Alambic Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMN stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. OMNOVA Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

