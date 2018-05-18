Aircastle (AYR) Stock Price Down 8%

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.12. 4,339,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 998% from the average session volume of 395,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. Aircastle had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

