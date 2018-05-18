Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $238.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $296.96 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $253.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $976.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, COO Richard Francis Corrado sold 11,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $288,763.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,708.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,739 shares of company stock worth $763,097 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 337,224 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 7,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Air Transport Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

