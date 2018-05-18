Agilent Technologies (A) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

A opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

In related news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $486,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,586,452.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 742,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after buying an additional 483,721 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

