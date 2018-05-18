Aetna (AET) PT Lowered to $194.00

Aetna (NYSE:AET) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aetna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of Aetna opened at $177.03 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aetna has a 52-week low of $176.69 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Aetna’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 9.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,300,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.9% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,511,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,460,000 after buying an additional 66,302 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,650,000 after buying an additional 41,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,900,000 after buying an additional 987,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

