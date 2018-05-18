Aetna (AET) is Kellner Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for about 3.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aetna by 28.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Aetna in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetna in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Aetna in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Aetna by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

AET opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $176.69 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.89 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

