AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,686 Shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 516,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,680,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 366,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $116.21 on Friday. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $117.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Lehman 20 Year’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

About Ishares Lehman 20 Year

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

