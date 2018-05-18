AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $360,000 Holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 194.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares International Preferred Stock ETF opened at $18.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from iShares International Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

